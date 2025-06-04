Nagaland gets respite from incessant rainfall

AMN/ WEB DESK

After days of incessant rainfall, the state of Nagaland got a respite today with a light shower. State Capital Kohima today recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16.9 degree Celsius. While in Dimapur, mercury rose to 33.4 degree Celsius with minimum at 25.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has reported several damages to houses, roads, bridges, breast wall of roads, paddy fields and jhum cultivations due to the extreme monsoon weather occurrences in the state.

Besides a major landslide on National Highway-2 Kohima-Manipur road near Kisama under Kohima district, there were reports of landslides and road blockades at Tuensang, Noklak, Peren, Kiphire, and Zunheboto districts.