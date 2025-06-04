Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nagaland gets respite from incessant rainfall

Jun 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

After days of incessant rainfall, the state of Nagaland got a respite today with a light shower. State Capital Kohima today recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16.9 degree Celsius. While in Dimapur, mercury rose to 33.4 degree Celsius with minimum at 25.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has reported several damages to houses, roads, bridges, breast wall of roads, paddy fields and jhum cultivations due to the extreme monsoon weather occurrences in the state. 

Besides a major landslide on National Highway-2 Kohima-Manipur road near Kisama under Kohima district, there were reports of landslides and road blockades at Tuensang, Noklak, Peren, Kiphire, and Zunheboto districts.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in several states

Jun 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Assam Floods: Over 6.3 lakh affected, death toll rises to 12

Jun 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP: 9 killed in road accident in Jhabua

Jun 4, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Paraguay President Santiago hopes to expand trade between India & Mercosur bloc

4 June 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

BJP slams Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Operation Sindoor remarks

4 June 2025 11:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

AIIMS Delhi, IIT Delhi to establish Center of Excellence for AI in healthcare

4 June 2025 11:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways deactivate more than 2cr unauthorised booking IDs

4 June 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!