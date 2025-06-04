UP demands funds during meeting with Central Finance Commission

AMN WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with the members of the 16th Central Finance Commission today. Mr. Yogi highlighted the achievements of UP governments and informed about the expectations of the state. CM Yogi specifically demanded that Uttar Pradesh’s share, which is currently 41 percent for all states, should be increased to 50 percent. 16th Central Finance Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya informed that the UP government made specific recommendations regarding the division of funds during a presentation to the Finance Commission. The state government proposed that the share of states in the vertical devolution of funds be increased from the current 41 percent to 50 percent. This recommendation aligns with a common request from other states, as most of the states visited by the Commission have similarly suggested raising the share to 50 percent.

Later, talking to media , Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya said that the Uttar Pradesh government proposed to keep the weightage for income distance at 45 percent. The UP government also proposed that the population may be given 22.5 percent weightage from the earlier 15 percent weightage.