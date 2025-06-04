MP: 9 killed in road accident in Jhabua

PM announces exgratia of 2 lakhs to next kin of each deceased

AMN/ WEB DESK

Six women and three men were killed and two injured when a cement-laden truck overturned and fell on a van in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh late last night. The van was completely crushed in the accident. All the passengers in the van were residents of Meghnagar and were returning from a wedding ceremony. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with one of them being shifted to Dahod in Gujarat due to serious injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. He announced an ex-gratia from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund of two lakh rupees to the next of kin of each deceased and 50 thousand rupees for those injured.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a relief package of two lakh rupees each for families of the deceased, and fifty thousand each to the injured.