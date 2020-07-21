UP govt allows home quarantine for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

AMN / LUCKNOW

With the growing number of Covid patients in Uttar Pradesh and in Lucknow particularly, the state Government has taken the decision to allow home quarantine for asymptomatic patients.

Though the state government has reiterated that it has adequate number of beds in the Covid hospitals.

Special teams of doctors will alse be sent to Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Basti, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Jhansi, Moradabad and Varanasi accompanied by the nodal officers of these districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a large number of asymptomatic Covid-19 infected persons are hiding their illness which may give further rise to infection so the decision was taken.

The home isolation will be allowed under certain provisions of laid out norms for asymptomatic patients. The patients and their families will have to follow the home isolation protocol.

Chief Minister said that besides implementing this arrangement, the people should be made aware of the prevention from the Covid-19 infection.

He directed the Health and Medical education departments to ensure an effective action to bring down the Covid mortality rate to the minimum level and Contact tracings should be done at any cost to contain the infection.