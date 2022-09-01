UP: 16 senior IAS officers transferred

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major reshuffle at the top level of bureaucracy, the Uttar Pradesh Government last evening announced transfer of 16 senior IAS officers.

All 16 IAS officers who got transferred yesterday night are principal secretary and additional chief secretary rank officers.

Senior IAS officer and additional chief secretary in health department Amit Mohan Prasad has been transferred to MSME department. Parth sarthi sen sharma who was in waiting, has become the new principal secretary health. Mr Prasad was in news recently regarding the transfers in health department and the objection of the health minister and deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak. Senior IAS officer and additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal who was looking after many departments including MSME, information and PR, khadi and handloom has been transferred to sports department.

Sanjay Prasad who is Principal Secretary, CM will now look after Information and Broadcasting department along with home department also. Former Additional chief secretary home Avanish Awasthi superannuated yesterday only. Another senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar who is establishment and industries development commissioner has been given additional charge of UP Expressway industrial Development Authority UPEIDA.