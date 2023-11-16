Unprecedented heatwave hits Brazil

Red alerts have been issued for almost 3,000 towns and cities across Brazil, which have been experiencing an unprecedented heatwave.



The municipal authorities has said that Rio de Janeiro recorded 42.5 °C on Sunday, a record for November.



Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology reported that the city of Sao Paulo saw average temperatures of 37.3 °C yesterday afternoon.



It has issued red alerts for a large part of the country. This indicates that temperatures may be 5 °C above average for longer than five days and could pose a serious danger to health.



More than a 10 crore people have been affected by the heatwave, which is expected to last until atleast Friday. The officials have attributed it to the El Niño phenomenon and climate change.