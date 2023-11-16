इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 12:42:08      انڈین آواز

UNICEF chief visits Gaza, bears witness to grave violations against children

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell (right) visits Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Executive Director on the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF Catherine Russell has expressed deep concern over Grave violations against children, including killing, maiming and abductions in the Gaza Strip.

Catherine Russell visited Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the south of the besieged enclave on Wednesday.“Today I visited the Gaza Strip to meet with children, their families and UNICEF staff. What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement. Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza’s one million children to turn. 

The parties to the conflict are committing grave violations against children; these include killing, maiming, abductions, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access – all of which UNICEF condemns. 

Many children are missing and believed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings and homes, the tragic result of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. Meanwhile, newborn babies who require specialized care have died in one of Gaza’s hospitals as power and medical supplies run out, and violence continues with indiscriminate effect.

At the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, I met with patients and displaced families seeking shelter and safety. A 16-year-old girl told me from her hospital bed that her neighborhood had been bombed. She survived but doctors say she will never be able to walk again.

In the hospital’s neonatal ward, tiny babies were clinging to life in incubators, as doctors worried how they could keep the machines running without fuel.

