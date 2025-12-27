The Indian Awaaz

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Moves Supreme Court Against HC Bail order to Kuldeep Sengar

Dec 27, 2025

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 1:11 pm

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

CBI approaches SC challenging Delhi HC’s bail grant to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court suspending the life sentence and granting bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The CBI yesterday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Apex court against the High Court’s decision. Earlier this week, the High Court ordered the suspension of a former legislator’s sentence during the pendency of his appeal against conviction and life imprisonment and also granted him conditional bail.

Sengar was convicted in 2019 by a special CBI court and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of 25 lakh rupees in the Unnao rape case of Uttar Pradesh. He had filed an appeal against his conviction before the Delhi High Court in January 2020 and later moved a plea seeking suspension of sentence in March 2022.

The CBI moved the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the matter, after examining the High Court order. The Unnao case survivor and her family have strongly opposed the High Court’s decision of grant bail to Sengar. Despite the bail order in the rape case, the former legislator will continue to remain lodged in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

Inquiry committee submits report on IndiGo flight crisis

Dec 27, 2025
Sikkim witnesses heavy tourist footfall this winter

Dec 27, 2025
8 Killed in Blast at Syrian mosque during Friday prayers 

Dec 27, 2025

