Sikkim witnesses heavy tourist footfall this winter

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 1:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / GANGTOK

Sikkim is experiencing a heavy tourist footfall this winter, with most hotels sold out in Lachung, North Sikkim. East Sikkim’s Nathula and Zuluk have also witnessed a heavy tourist rush this winter season since 22nd December.

Bike Adventure Tourism has significantly increased compared to last year, and Sikkim is facing a shortage of bikes. Gangtok and Pelling have also seen a massive surge in hotel bookings, but North Sikkim is fully booked due to the compulsory two-night, one-day booking system.