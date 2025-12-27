The Indian Awaaz

Sikkim witnesses heavy tourist footfall this winter

Dec 27, 2025

Sikkim experiences heavy tourist footfall this winter

AMN / GANGTOK

Sikkim is experiencing a heavy tourist footfall this winter, with most hotels sold out in Lachung, North Sikkim. East Sikkim’s Nathula and Zuluk have also witnessed a heavy tourist rush this winter season since 22nd December.

Bike Adventure Tourism has significantly increased compared to last year, and Sikkim is facing a shortage of bikes. Gangtok and Pelling have also seen a massive surge in hotel bookings, but North Sikkim is fully booked due to the compulsory two-night, one-day booking system.

