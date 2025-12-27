Inquiry committee submits report on IndiGo flight crisis

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 1:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

An inquiry committee headed by Joint Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation Sanjay K Bramhane has submitted its report on operational disruptions of Indigo flights. The committee was constituted on 5th December to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions across the country. The report was submitted yesterday evening by four panel committee.

DGCA constituted a four member committee to assess Indigo’s adequacy of manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and implementation preparedness. They were also asked to identify the underlying causes leading to widespread operational disruptions. The aviation regulator body also instructed the committee to ascertain the accountability and responsibility for planning failures that led to the breakdown of operational stability.