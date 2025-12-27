Bangladesh: 4 injured in Blast at Madarsa; 250 kg bomb-making materials seized

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 10:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Police on Saturday seized around 250 kilograms of bomb-making materials, crude bombs and chemicals from a madrasa in South Keraniganj, following a powerful explosion that injured four people, including two children.

The blast occurred around 10:30 am on Friday at the Ummal Qura International Madrasa in the Hasnabad area, injuring madrasa director Sheikh Al Amin (32), his wife Asiya (Achiya) Begum (28), and their sons Umayet (10) and Abdullah (7). The woman and children were later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge Saiful Alam said the Crime Scene Investigation and Bomb Disposal Units recovered crude bombs, incendiary materials and chemicals, and safely neutralised the explosives. “The operation is ongoing. Detailed information will be shared after completion,” he said, adding that two women were detained and a case would be filed.

The explosion blew off walls of two rooms, caused cracks in the roof and beams, and partially damaged neighbouring buildings. Locals said the madrasa had 30–50 students, but it was closed due to the weekly holiday, preventing greater casualties.

Building owner Parveen Begum said the madrasa was earlier run by Mufti Harun, who later handed over management to his brother-in-law Al Amin.

“I had no idea what was happening in the name of a madrasa,” she said. Police said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the blast.