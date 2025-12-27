The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tarique Rahman, daughter register as voters ahead of Bangladesh polls

Dec 27, 2025

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 10:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman on Saturday completed their voter registration at the Election Commission (EC), ahead of Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election and referendum scheduled for February 12.

According to EC officials, both applied online to become voters of Ward 19 under Dhaka-17 (Gulshan) of the Dhaka North City Corporation. Tarique arrived at the EC’s Election Training Institute (ETI) around 1:00 pm, while Zaima completed her biometric registration at around 12:45 pm. Tarique left the premises after finishing fingerprint and iris scans.

Confirming the development, NID Director General ASM Humayun Kabir said the duo would receive their National Identity (NID) numbers within 5 to 24 hours.
“He filled out the form online and came only to provide fingerprints and iris scans. The system will automatically check the server. If no match is found, an NID number will be generated,” he said, adding that notifications would be sent to their registered mobile numbers.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the applications would be placed before the Commission on Sunday. “If all members give consent, they will be included in the voter list tomorrow,” he told reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban, noting that approval could be obtained either through a formal meeting or document-based clearance.

Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh from London on December 25, ending 17 years of exile, and completed voter registration on the third day after his return.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh NCP leader Tasnim Jara quits party amid Jamaat alliance row

Dec 27, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

James’ concert called off after mob attack in Bangladesh, over 25 injured

Dec 27, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: 4 injured in Blast at Madarsa; 250 kg bomb-making materials seized

Dec 27, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh NCP leader Tasnim Jara quits party amid Jamaat alliance row

27 December 2025 10:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

James’ concert called off after mob attack in Bangladesh, over 25 injured

27 December 2025 10:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tarique Rahman, daughter register as voters ahead of Bangladesh polls

27 December 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: 4 injured in Blast at Madarsa; 250 kg bomb-making materials seized

27 December 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments