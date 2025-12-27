Tarique Rahman, daughter register as voters ahead of Bangladesh polls

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 10:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman on Saturday completed their voter registration at the Election Commission (EC), ahead of Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election and referendum scheduled for February 12.

According to EC officials, both applied online to become voters of Ward 19 under Dhaka-17 (Gulshan) of the Dhaka North City Corporation. Tarique arrived at the EC’s Election Training Institute (ETI) around 1:00 pm, while Zaima completed her biometric registration at around 12:45 pm. Tarique left the premises after finishing fingerprint and iris scans.

Confirming the development, NID Director General ASM Humayun Kabir said the duo would receive their National Identity (NID) numbers within 5 to 24 hours.

“He filled out the form online and came only to provide fingerprints and iris scans. The system will automatically check the server. If no match is found, an NID number will be generated,” he said, adding that notifications would be sent to their registered mobile numbers.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the applications would be placed before the Commission on Sunday. “If all members give consent, they will be included in the voter list tomorrow,” he told reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban, noting that approval could be obtained either through a formal meeting or document-based clearance.

Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh from London on December 25, ending 17 years of exile, and completed voter registration on the third day after his return.