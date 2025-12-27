James’ concert called off after mob attack in Bangladesh, over 25 injured

Last Updated on December 27, 2025 10:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

A concert by iconic Bangladeshi rock musician James was cancelled in Faridpur after a mob attacked the venue on Friday night, leaving over 25 people injured, including 15–20 students, officials said.

The concert, scheduled at Faridpur Zila School as part of its 185th anniversary celebrations, was to begin at 9 pm when a group of outsiders allegedly tried to force entry and began hurling bricks and stones at the stage.

Organisers said students initially resisted the attackers, but the show was later cancelled on instructions from the district administration. “We do not understand who carried out the attack or why,” said Rajibul Hasan Khan, head of the event’s media subcommittee.

Organising committee convenor Mustafizur Rahman Shamim announced the cancellation around 10 pm, citing security concerns. James reportedly managed to escape unharmed.

James, born Faruq Mahfuz Anam, is the frontman of the legendary rock band Nagar Baul and is widely popular in Bangladesh and India for Bollywood hits like “Bheegi Bheegi” (Gangster) and “Alvida” (Life in a… Metro).

The incident comes amid growing concern over attacks on artists, cultural institutions and journalists in Bangladesh. Critics allege that radical groups, emboldened by weak law enforcement under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, are creating unrest ahead of the February elections.