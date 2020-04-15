United voice from UNSC will benefit nations to deal with Corona: Stephane Dujarric

WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told that the nations will benefit from a strong, united voice from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to deal with crisis like Corona virus pandemic. He was addressing a daily press briefing at UN headquaters.

Earlier, the UNSC met for the first time last week to discuss the pandemic and underlined the need for unity and solidarity with those affected by the COVID-19 and expressed support for the efforts of Guterres on the potential impact of the pandemic.

During the meeting, Mr Guterres stressed that the engagement of the Security Council will be critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.