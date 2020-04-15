PM Modi and Palestinian President discuss challenges posed by COVID-19

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today discussed the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They apprised each other of the steps being taken in their countries to control the situation.

Mr Modi today had a telephone conversation with Mahmoud Abbas. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Palestine authorities to protect their population from the virus, and assured all possible support from India for these efforts.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch at appropriate levels to explore avenues of cooperation at this challenging time. Prime Minister Modi also conveyed greetings to the President and the people of Palestine, for the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan.