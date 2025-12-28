The Indian Awaaz

United States faces major Flight Disruptions due to Winter Storm

Dec 28, 2025

In the United States, thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed due to a severe winter storm which hit the northeast during peak holiday travel. Around 1,600 flights were cancelled and 7,400 delayed, with major disruption at New York, as well as Boston, Chicago and Toronto airports as of last night.

Snow was forecast up to nine inches for New York and southern Connecticut, prompting travel warnings from state and city officials. Snow emergency has been declared in New York as it braces for its heaviest storm in years.

On social media, airports were warning travellers to check with their airline to determine the status of their flights.

