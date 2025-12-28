Trump-Zelenskyy summit scheduled for Sunday amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 12:41 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are expected to discuss key points of a peace plan aimed at ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including issues over Ukraine’s territory in a meeting on Sunday. The two leaders are scheduled to meet in the US state of Florida.

The White House said on Friday that the meeting is set to start at 3 p.m.

Territorial issues have been a main stumbling block in peace talks on Ukraine. In the four regions in east and south Ukraine which Russia has unilaterally declared it annexed, Zelenskyy wants that the fighting will be halted at the current frontlines. He has also called for security guarantees so that Ukraine will never be invaded.

But in an interview with US media outlet Politico, Trump said Zelenskyy “doesn’t have anything until I approve it,” stressing that he has the initiative in the talks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s capital Kyiv came under another massive Russian attack early Saturday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 28 people were wounded and about a third of the city’s households were left without heating.