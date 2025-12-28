Delhi Police arrests over 280 accused under Operation Aaghat 3.0

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 12:46 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Delhi Police has arrested over 280 accused under the Excise Act, Arms Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act as part of Operation Aaghat 3.0. Delhi Police said that during the operation, 504 persons were apprehended under preventive measures, and more than a hundred individuals of bad character were also arrested. It also informed that more than 12,000 of illicit liquor, 2,312 wheelers and one four wheeler was recovered during the operation. The operation conducted last night was launched as part of the Delhi Police’s sustained and focused efforts to curb and check organised crime in the district.