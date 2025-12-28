The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police arrests over 280 accused under Operation Aaghat 3.0

Dec 28, 2025

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 12:46 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Delhi Police arrests over 280 accused under Operation Aaghat 3.0

Delhi Police has arrested over 280 accused under the Excise Act, Arms Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act as part of Operation Aaghat 3.0. Delhi Police said that during the operation, 504 persons were apprehended under preventive measures, and more than a hundred individuals of bad character were also arrested. It also informed that more than 12,000 of illicit liquor, 2,312 wheelers and one four wheeler was recovered during the operation. The operation conducted last night was launched as part of the Delhi Police’s sustained and focused efforts to curb and check organised crime in the district.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

General election begins in Myanmar, led by ruling military

Dec 28, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

CAQM conducts extensive inspection drive across NCR under Operation Clean Air

Dec 28, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump-Zelenskyy summit scheduled for Sunday amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Dec 28, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

General election begins in Myanmar, led by ruling military

28 December 2025 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

آسمان کیوں چھو رہی ہے چاندی کی قیمت؟

28 December 2025 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

CAQM conducts extensive inspection drive across NCR under Operation Clean Air

28 December 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police arrests over 280 accused under Operation Aaghat 3.0

28 December 2025 12:46 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments