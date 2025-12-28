CAQM conducts extensive inspection drive across NCR under Operation Clean Air

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 12:47 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) under Operation Clean Air is conducting an extensive inspection drive across the National Capital Region (NCR). As a part of this operation, a drive was conducted in Gurugram to review road-cleaning and sweeping operations by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change informed that the inspection was done as part of continuous monitoring and enforcement efforts under the statutory framework of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Ministry also said that out of the one hundred twenty-five road stretches inspected, thirty four stretches exhibited High Visible Dust levels, fifty eight stretches showed Moderate Dust, twenty nine stretches recorded Low Dust intensity, while only four stretches were found to have No Visible Dust.

Furthermore, CAQM reiterated that inspection and enforcement drives under Operation Clean Air will continue to be carried out regularly across the NCR. The Commission added that the move will ensure strict adherence to its Statutory Directions and GRAP measures for dust mitigation and prevention of open burning.