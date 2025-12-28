The Indian Awaaz

Italy: Mount Etna becomes active again, lava and ash erupt

Dec 28, 2025

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 12:15 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Mount Etna, a stratovolcano on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, became active again, sending glowing lava and small amounts of ash into the air from its north-eastern crater.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology informed that winds carried the ash towards the north-east, with light ash falling on the town of Taormina and nearby ski areas from yesterday’s eruption. Scientists also reported small explosions from another crater, throwing hot material several metres high.

The regional civil protection agency temporarily raised the alert level as a precaution against the possible occurrence of lava fountains. Mount Etna is Europe’s most active volcano, erupts often and is constantly monitored.

