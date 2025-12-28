The Indian Awaaz

Japan: 2 dead, 26 injured in Expressway crash amid snowy weather

Dec 28, 2025

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 12:09 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Japan, a massive crash involving 67 vehicles in snowy weather killed two people and injured 26 on an expressway last evening as the country kicked off its end-of-year holiday season. The Gunma prefectural highway police said today that the pileup on the Kanetsu Expressway started with a collision between two trucks in the town of Minakami, about 160 kilometres northwest of Tokyo.

A fire erupted at the far end of the pileup, spreading to about 20 vehicles, some of which were completely burned. The fire destroyed about 20 vehicles before being put out seven hours later, while parts of the expressway remained closed for investigation and cleanup as heavy snow warnings were in effect during peak holiday travel

