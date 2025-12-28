The Indian Awaaz

Indian Army intensifies winter counter-terrorism operations in J&K

Dec 27, 2025

December 27, 2025

The Indian Army has intensified winter counter-terrorism operations in the Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate Pakistani terrorists. According to Defence Sources, based on inputs from multiple intelligence agencies, around 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists are currently hiding in the Jammu region.

These terrorists are believed to be seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade detection and avoid direct confrontation with security troops. It said, Army units have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists.

Traditionally, the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of Kashmir’s winter spanning from 21st December to 31st January, ushers in a temporary lull in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions.

Sources said the Army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain unbroken pressure on possible terrorist hideouts. It said, intelligence from multiple agencies is carefully synthesised to draw precise situational pictures of terrorist movement and hideout patterns.

