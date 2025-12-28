The Indian Awaaz

IMD forecasts very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Dec 28, 2025

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 12:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till the 30th of this month. Similar conditions will also prevail in Uttar Pradesh. The IMD said that Cold wave conditions are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till Tuesday.

The Department has forecast cold day conditions in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for tomorrow. The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands till the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has been registered in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the National Capital was recorded at 390 as of 7 PM today.

