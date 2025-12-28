Kerala Club Delhi Brings Festive Cheer to Christmas–New Year Event

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 4:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter

At a time when Christmas celebrations in parts of the country have faced disruptions and attacks, casting a shadow over the spirit of the season, the Kerala Club’s Christmas and New Year get-together in New Delhi emerged as a heartening reminder of unity, peace and shared joy. The Saturday evening stood as a quiet but powerful statement that goodwill and togetherness can still prevail.

The Kerala Club has long been a constant presence in the heart of the capital for nine decade, offering a space where culture, memory and camaraderie meet and this year’s celebration beautifully captured its enduring spirit.

Attended by people of different faiths, the evening began on a soulful note with a prayer song rendered by Sangeetha, recalling the devotion once made timeless by the legendary M.S. Subbulakshmi. Her melodious voice set a serene and reflective tone for the celebrations. This was followed by an evocative hymn by Deepthi Bhalla Omchery, adding grace and warmth to the gathering.

The festive décor added colour and charm to the celebration. Amaira’s lovingly decorated Christmas tree, balloons and a beautifully arranged crib created a joyful backdrop, enhancing the sense of celebration and shared belonging that defines the Club.

A highlight of the programme was the carol singing, led by members across faiths and backgrounds. The chorus of voices symbolised the inclusive ethos of the Kerala Club, where unity in diversity has always been cherished. Thoughtful messages by Brother Suresh Chand, Dr K.C. George, Mr Nalin Verma and Mr Sheno Joy further enriched the evening, each offering reflections rooted in goodwill, gratitude and hope for the year ahead. Most Interestingly the Club President Mr A J Philip conducted the programme beautifully in Hindi English and Malyalam.

Mr Philip and his club members also greeted each and every invitees cordially much to the tradition of this historic club.

As formal proceedings concluded, the focus shifted to fellowship. Guests shared hot coffee, cakes and a sumptuous dinner, while lively conversations and laughter filled the hall. Old friends reconnected, new bonds were formed, and the atmosphere brimmed with cheer and warmth.

More than just a seasonal gathering, the evening stood as a tribute to the Kerala Club’s legacy — a space that has weathered time while nurturing friendship and cultural pride.