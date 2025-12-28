The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu Embarks on Maiden Submarine Sortie on INS Vaghsheer

Dec 28, 2025

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 2:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

President Droupadi Murmu Boards INS Vaghsheer During Western Seaboard Sortie

President of India Droupadi Murmu embarked the Indian Navy’s indigenous Kalvari class submarine INS Vaghsheer at Karwar Naval Base, Karnataka. The President is undertaking a sortie on the Western Seaboard.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi is accompanying the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. This maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari Class Submarine by President Droupadi Murmu is the second by President of India, after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

