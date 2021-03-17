United States: 8 people killed in shootings at three different massage parlours

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different massage parlours in the Atlanta area in the United States. Police said, four people were fatally shot at two spas in northeast Atlanta, and four people were killed at a Cherokee County spa.

Officials said a 21-year-old man had been arrested and was believed to be the suspect in all of the attacks.

No motive has yet been established, but there were fears that the crimes may have deliberately targeted people of Asian descent, as majority of the killed were Asians.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spokesman Kevin Rowson said the agency is assisting the Atlanta and Cherokee county authorities in the investigation of the shootings.