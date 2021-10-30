Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma visits Manipur

WEB DESK

In Manipur, the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma today visited different places to get a first-hand report of the works taken up under the different schemes of MSME. The Minister visited cluster groups situated at the different places of the state and interacted with the stakeholders and representatives of various organizations.

During the interaction, Mr Verma urged the cluster groups to take the benefits of the various programmes taken up by the Ministry to strengthen Small and Medium enterprises in the state. Applauding the cluster on its successful implementation of the programme, the Minister advised them to increase the number of workers. He further added that the Ministry will extend its support to those organizations interested in forming such cluster groups to promote medium and small enterprises.

The Minister also visited Churachandpur Wood Carpentry which is a government-sponsored project under MSME of the Government of India. Speaking on this occasion, Mr Verma observed that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enhancing the GDP contribution from present 30 to 50 per cent and employment generation in MSME from 11 to 15 crore, India will be the top economy of the world in future.