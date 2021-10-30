Maharashtra witnesses considerable dip in number of fresh COVID-19 cases

WEB DESK
Maharashtra today witnessed a considerable dip in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases. As per State Health Department, 1,130 new cases were registered in the state today. It stated that 26 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the day. On the other hand, 2,148 patients were discharged today taking the cumulative total of discharged patients to 64,49,186 until today. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.57 per cent.
As of today, there are 16,905 active cases in the state. Out of 6,25,59,171 laboratory samples, 66,09,906 samples have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Currently, 1,67,064 people are in-home quarantine and 897 people are in institutional quarantine.