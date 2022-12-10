Union Minister of Railways announces permanent Kashi Tamil Sangamam train

AMN

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a permanent Kashi Tamil Sangamam train between Kashi in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to commemorate the incredible cultural bond between Kashi in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Union Minister said the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a unique celebration of the union of two cultures. Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi today, the Union Minister said the Sangamam is a remarkable event of an exchange of knowledge and art. He also interacted with a group of Tamil people who are on a visit to Varanasi under the Kashi Tamil Sangamam cultural exchange programme. The Union Minister also inspected the Cantt railway station of Varanasi. He said that the government is working on the development of Kashi with a view to the next 50 years.