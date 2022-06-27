FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jun 2022 09:23:00      انڈین آواز

Union Minister G. Kishen Reddy holds review meeting with officials in Kochi

Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kishen Reddy today held a review meeting with officials of various departments associated with his ministry in Kochi this evening. Addressing officials, the Minister directed that all-important tourism spots, institutions associated with the tourism, and archeology should have National Flags permanently hoisted on their premises. He said the establishment of tourism clubs should be encouraged in all educational institutions to increase the exposure of students to the sector.

Officials of various departments including Tourism, Archeological Survey of India, Cochin Port Authority, and government institutions associated with hotel management participated in the meeting.

