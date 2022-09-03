Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be on a day long visit to Mumbai on Sep 5

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Mumbai on the 5th of this month. Talking to reporters, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Mr. Fadnavis said that the Union Home Minister is coming to Mumbai to take the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the ongoing Ganeshotsav. He said, Mr. Shah will visit the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesha as well as at Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar’s residence.

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Shah will also inaugurate a school at Powai. Fadnavis said, the state BJP will request Mr. Shah to chair a meeting of the leaders of the party’s core committee in Mumbai.