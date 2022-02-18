FreeCurrencyRates.com

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds review meeting on security situation in J&K at New Delhi

AMN

Union Home Minister  Amit Shah today held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Home Ministry, during the meeting, Mr. Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few years. The number of terror incidents has declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in the year  2021. While the number of security forces personnel martyred has reduced from 91 in the year  2018 to 42 in 2021. He also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and  Kashmir,  Manoj Sinha,  National Security Advisor,  Ajit Doval, and other senior officers of the Government of India, including the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Government, attended the meeting.

