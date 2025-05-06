Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN Secretary-General Guterres condemns Pahalgam terror attack

May 6, 2025

AMN

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He said that targeting civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible lawful means.

He told this to journalists at the UN Headquarters in New York, ahead of a closed-door Security Council meeting to address rising tensions between India and Pakistan. He noted that relations between the two South Asian neighbors were at their ‘highest in years.’ Mr.Guterres assured that the United Nations is ready to support any initiative that fosters de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace.

