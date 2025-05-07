Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India rejects OIC’s statement on Pahalgam terrorist attack as interference in internal matter

May 7, 2025
India has objected to the statement made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Pahalgam terrorist attack. External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, the OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages. He said, this is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC Group to issue a self-serving statement. India rejected the OIC’s interference in matters that are internal to India.

