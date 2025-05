Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani today. Mr Al-Thani conveyed condolences and solidarity with the people of India at the loss of lives in the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam. The Amir of Qatar expressed full support in India’s fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators to justice.

