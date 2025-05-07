Civil Defence Mock Drill to be conducted across 244 districts of the country today

The Centre had asked the states to conduct mock drills today to evaluate civil defence preparedness in the country. It has decided to organize the Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across the 244 categorized Civil Defence Districts of the country. The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. Our Correspondent reports that the Civil Defence Exercise is aimed at assessing the operational efficacy and coordination of various Civil Defence measures.

The mock drill will assess the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalization of Hotline or Radio Communication Links with the Indian Air Force, as well as it will test the functionality of control rooms. The exercise also includes training of civilians and students on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack. Besides the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and update of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal are also included in the Mock Drill. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across all States and Union Territories. NCC cadets across the country are fully geared up to take part in this exercise. AIR