India launches attack on 9 sites in Pakistan and PoK

The government of India today said that its forces have launched “Operation Sindoor”, “hitting terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir “from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed”.

In a statement, the Indian government says “nine sites have been targeted”.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

The statement adds that the attack was ordered after last month’s deadly militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam Jammu and Kashmir.



