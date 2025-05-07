Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

May 7, 2025
22 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

At least 22 Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh. The anti-Naxal operation is still going on . The encounter started this morning on the Kargutta hill located in Bijapur district of the state.

Security personnel of various forces, including CRPF, District Reserve Gaurd, Special Task force and Police, are involved in this operation.  Police and senior CRPF officials are constantly monitoring the operation. 

So far, the bodies of  22 Naxalites have been recovered from the spot.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES TOP AWAAZ

India launches attack on 9 sites in Pakistan and PoK

May 7, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Civil Defence Mock Drill to be conducted across 244 districts of the country today

May 7, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Qatar expresses full support to India in its fight against terrorism

May 7, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर: पाकिस्तान पर भारत के जवाबी हमले के पीछे की कहानी

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Operation Sindoor: The Story Behind India’s Retaliatory Strike on Pakistan

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World leaders show solidarity with India after Operation Sindoor

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!