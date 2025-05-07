Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

At least 22 Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh. The anti-Naxal operation is still going on . The encounter started this morning on the Kargutta hill located in Bijapur district of the state.

Security personnel of various forces, including CRPF, District Reserve Gaurd, Special Task force and Police, are involved in this operation. Police and senior CRPF officials are constantly monitoring the operation.

So far, the bodies of 22 Naxalites have been recovered from the spot.