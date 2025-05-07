Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

15 killed, 43 injured in Pak shelling in civilian areas of J&K

May 7, 2025
Pakistan Army Post initiated artillery firing and hit civillian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar of Jammu and Kashmir since yesterday night. Defence sources said that fifteen civilians were killed and 43 others were injured in this attack.

Amit Shah chairs meeting with CMs, DGPs & Chief Secretaries of border states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers, DGPs and Chief Secretaries of border states after Operation Sindoor. The Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the meeting.

May 7, 2025
Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

May 7, 2025
India launches attack on 9 sites in Pakistan and PoK

May 7, 2025

HINDI SECTION

भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तानी आतंकियों की रीढ़ तोड़ दी

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Operation Sindoor initiated in thoughtful & measured manner: Rajnath Singh

7 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
