15 killed, 43 injured in Pak shelling in civilian areas of J&K

Pakistan Army Post initiated artillery firing and hit civillian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar of Jammu and Kashmir since yesterday night. Defence sources said that fifteen civilians were killed and 43 others were injured in this attack.

Amit Shah chairs meeting with CMs, DGPs & Chief Secretaries of border states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers, DGPs and Chief Secretaries of border states after Operation Sindoor. The Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the meeting.