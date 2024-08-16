THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for banning nuclear testing ‘for good’

Aug 16, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for banning nuclear testing, says it creates long term health issues for the people. On the occasion of International Day against Nuclear Tests which is going to observed on August 29. Guterres said, across nearly in last eight decades, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were conducted at more than 60 sites around the world, leaving a legacy of destruction, rendering lands uninhabitable.

The UN chief warned that recent calls for the resumption of nuclear testing demonstrate that the terrible lessons of the past are being forgotten, or ignored. He stressed On the International Day against Nuclear Tests, the world must speak with one voice to end this practice once and for all.

You missed

SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

ISRO launches Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 from Sriharikota

August 16, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Health Ministry Directs Heads of Institutions to File FIRs Within 6 Hours in Cases of Violence Against Doctors

August 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for banning nuclear testing ‘for good’

August 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand’s Parliament elects Paetongtarn Shinawatra as new Prime Minister

August 16, 2024