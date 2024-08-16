UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for banning nuclear testing ‘for good’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for banning nuclear testing, says it creates long term health issues for the people. On the occasion of International Day against Nuclear Tests which is going to observed on August 29. Guterres said, across nearly in last eight decades, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were conducted at more than 60 sites around the world, leaving a legacy of destruction, rendering lands uninhabitable.

The UN chief warned that recent calls for the resumption of nuclear testing demonstrate that the terrible lessons of the past are being forgotten, or ignored. He stressed On the International Day against Nuclear Tests, the world must speak with one voice to end this practice once and for all.