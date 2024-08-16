Thailand’s Parliament elects Paetongtarn Shinawatra as new Prime Minister

Thailand’s Parliament elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, as the country’s new prime minister. The 37-year-old political new comer is the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai party and is the youngest prime minister of Thailand.



Paetongtarn’s nomination followed the removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday after less than a year in office. The Constitutional Court found him guilty of a serious ethical breach in connection with an alleged bribery attempt.

The same court last week dissolved the progressive Move Forward party, which won last year’s general election but was blocked from taking power.



Paetongtarn becomes country’s third leader from the Shinawatra family, after her father, who was ousted by coup before returning from exile last year, and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra, who lives in exile.