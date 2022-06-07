FreeCurrencyRates.com

UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to comply with monitoring

The Head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog urged Iran yesterday to cooperate with its inspectors amid a standoff over Iran’s atomic programme. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi said that this will be a reminder for everybody that there is a really need to get down to work and clarify these issues that have been outstanding for too long. Mr. Grossi was speaking during the first day of the IAEA Board of Directors meeting in Vienna which runs until Friday.

The meeting comes at a time for the future of the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran has limited the IAEA’s monitoring activities for more than a year.

Earlier in February, the IAEA said that Iran’s stockpile of all enriched Uranium was nearly 3,200 kilograms. Some has been enriched up to 60 per cent purity a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent. On other hand, Iran insists its programme is peaceful.

