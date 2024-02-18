UN likely to vote on Algerian push for 15-member body to demand immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on Tuesday on an Algerian push for the 15-member body to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Algeria had put forward an initial draft resolution more than two weeks ago. But U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, the text could jeopardize sensitive negotiations aimed at brokering a pause in the war. To be adopted, U.N. Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, China or Russia. Greenfield said, the United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Talks between the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar are underway to seek a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas.