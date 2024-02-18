Two rival Eritrean groups clash with each other in Hague, Netherlands

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the Netherlands, on Saturday night rioting broke out in the Hague, as two rival Eritrean groups clashed with each other and then with police officials. They had set fire to police cars and a bus during the confrontation, police said. To quell the unrest, police used tear gas to disperse the rioters who threw stones and bricks at them. No reports of injuries or arrests made so far. The Hague Municipality spokesman Robin Middel was quoted saying that it got seriously out of hand. According to the Hague Municipality spokesman, a group loyal to Eritrea’s government was holding a meeting when the Opera House came under attack by some Eritreans who opposed the African country’s government.

Tens of thousands of people have been living in Europe for many years after fleeing Eritrea, alleging repression by the government of President Isaias Afwerki.



The riots in the Hague are the latest outbreak of violence involving Eritreans residing in Europe. Dozens of people, including police officers, were injured after unrest erupted at an Eritrean cultural festival in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart, last year in September.



The conflicts highlight deep divisions among members of the Eritrean diaspora, between those who remain close to the government and those who have fled to live in exile and strongly oppose President Isaias.