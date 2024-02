AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has claimed that it has taken full control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka after Kyiv withdrew its troops from the city. Kyiv’s military chief said yesterday that they have withdrawn their soldiers to save troops from being fully surrounded after months of fierce fighting. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the capture of the city an important victory. It is Russia’s biggest advance since it took the city of Bakhmut in May last year.