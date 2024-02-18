इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2024 09:31:17      انڈین آواز
Taliban Dy Foreign Minister accuses Pakistan of forcefully expelling Afghan migrants

Taliban-appointed – Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, in his public address at a community gathering in Afghanistan’s Logar, has accused Pakistan of forcefully expelling Afghan migrants in an extremely oppressive manner and insisting they return to their homeland. He warned that such atrocities could result in events similar to the 1971 separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. He has called unity among Pashtun tribes in Pakistan crucial for their freedom. Stanikzai said that the land of Pashtuns does not belong to Pakistan and spoke about the unjust treatment of migrants. He asserted that the visa and passport systems have never been accepted and that the Durand Line cannot be enforced upon these Pashtun tribes.

He said that the Durand Line has divided half of Afghanistan from them and added that they have never accepted the Durand Line as a legitimate border and will not do so in the future. The issue of the Durand Line remains highly sensitive in Afghanistan, with local residents considering it not as an international border but as a temporary line regarding the land on both sides. 

