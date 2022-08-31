UN issues appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan to cope with floods

WEB DESK

The United Nations issued a flash appeal on Tuesday for $160 million to help Pakistan cope with catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people, destroyed infrastructure and crops, and affected 33 million people.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

“The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding.”

The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed – with millions more lives shattered.



This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government & people of Pakistan in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/aVFFy4Irwa — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022

He said the scale of needs, with millions of people forced from their homes, schools and health facilities destroyed and livelihoods shattered by the climate catastrophe, required the world’s collective and prioritised attention.

Guterres said the $160 million he hoped to raise with the appeal would provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education and health support.

Guterres appealed for a speedy response to Pakistan’s request to the international community for help.

“Let us all step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need,” he said.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked the United Nations for launching a $160 million Flash Appeal for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

Launching the flash appeal, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “Pakistan is awash in suffering. The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding,” Guterres said.

“What Pakistan is facing today could not be put better than what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as “awash in suffering”, the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan floods ‘worst in country’s history’, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday said that Devastating floods affecting more than 33 million people were “the worst in the history of Pakistan”.

“The damage to our infrastructure is vast and is spread all over Pakistan,” he told reporters at a briefing detailing the government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.

More than 1,100 people have died since June in flooding caused by record monsoon rains that have left more than a third of the country under water, according to officials.

Sharif said it would cost at least $10 billion to repair damaged infrastructure and provide aid to those affected, and appealed for international assistance.

“I want to give my solemn pledge and solemn commitment… every penny will be spent in a very transparent fashion. Every penny will reach the needy,” he said.

UAE establishes air bridge to transport relief aid to flood-stricken Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates has established an air bridge of humanitarian assistance to transport relief aid and shelter materials for those affected by torrential rains and floods in Pakistan.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said the bridge was established at the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

US to provide additional $30m to Pakistan

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Tuesday announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the US Embassy and Consulates: “Pakistan government has declared the floods a national emergency, with 66 districts declared to be ‘calamity hit’.”

“In response to the Pakistani government’s request for assistance, the United States will prioritise urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance.

“This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities. The United States will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities,” the statement read.

It should be noted that a USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Pakistan on August 29 to assess the impact of the floods and intensify coordination with partners on response efforts.