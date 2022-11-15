FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Nov 2022 10:20:48      انڈین آواز

UN Human Rights Council to hold an urgent session on Iran protests

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United Nations Human Rights Council announced on Monday that it would hold an urgent session this month on Iran, where a brutal crackdown on mass protests has left hundreds dead. The United Nations’ highest rights body said, a special session on the human rights situation in Iran would be held on the 24th of November.

The decision comes after the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva submitted a request for such a meeting on Friday. The support of 16 of the Human Rights Council’s 47 members which are more than a third, is required to convene a special session outside the three regular ones held each year.

The UN body said, so far, 44 countries, including 17 Council members, have backed the call. The request follows eight weeks of protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women in the country. At least 326 people have been killed in the crackdown on the protests, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

Editors Guild of India elects office bearers unopposed

Seema Mustafa President EGI AMN / NEW DELHI The Annual General Meeting of the Editors Guild of India for ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

India, other countries witness partial solar eclipse

AMN / WEB DESK India and a few other countries today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Most parts of India ...

@Powered By: Logicsart