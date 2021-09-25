UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of catastrophe under military rule in Myanmar

AMN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has warned of a human rights catastrophe under military rule in Myanmar. He urged the international community to do more to prevent the conflict in the country from getting worse. In a statement yesterday, he said, the national consequences are terrible and tragic – the regional consequences could also be profound.

The international community must redouble its efforts to restore democracy and prevent wider conflict before it is too late.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a coup on 1st of February, ending 10 years of tentative steps towards democracy and prompting outrage at home and abroad.

Armed resistance forces have been formed in various regions, which have clashed with the military, prompting many thousands to flee, including to neighbouring India in recent days.