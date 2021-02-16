UN expresses deep concern over increasing use of force in major cities of Myanmar

AMN

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the situation in Myanmar including the increasing use of force and the reported deployment of additional armoured vehicles in major cities of the country. The Secretary General called upon the Myanmar military and police to ensure the right of peaceful assembly of the protestor. He also expressed deep concern over the ongoing arrest of government officials, civil society actors and media representatives along with restrictions on internet and communication services.

The embassies of US, UK, the Delegation of the EU and European Union Member States with presence in Myanmar including Denmark, Czech Republic, New Zealand and Australia also issued a statement on Sunday condemning the detention and ongoing arrests of political leaders, civil society activists, and civil servants, as well as the harassment of journalists. The ambassadors called upon the security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians who are protesting against the military government.

Meanwhile, the detention of the deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was extended by two more days today. She was scheduled to be presented before the court on Monday but now she will be brought before the court on Wednesday. She is facing charges of illegally importing Walkie-talkies into the country.

Protests in Myanmar are continuing despite deployment of armoured vehicles in several parts of the country and stepped up show of strength by the security forces. More than a dozen police trucks with four water cannon vehicles were deployed on Monday near the Sule Pagoda in central Yangon. This has been one of the main demonstration sites in the town as groups of protesters gathered outside the central bank and the Chinese embassy, reports Reuters. Armoured vehicles were also deployed on Sunday in the northern town of Myitkyina and Sittwe in the west, the first large-scale use of such vehicles since the army takeover.

Government employees have also joined the Civil Disobedience Movement against the military government in the country despite Army Chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing’s warning to join back duties.